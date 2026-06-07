SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two organizations are making sure the community is planning and preparing for hurricane season.

Farm Share partnered with Global Empowerment Mission to host a series of hurricane preparedness community drives across the state.

One of those drives took place on Saturday at the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise.

The distribution includes essential items, including food, water, flashlights, candles, and more.

“Is extremely important to be ready, in case a disaster does come, a hurricane, tornadoes or anything so you have the supplies you need, sometimes you lose power, you lose water, you dont have food for you, so this is here so you can have that ready as something you can have in your house,” said Jeff Povlich, CEO of Global Empowerment Mission.

For those living in the Hialeah area, another community drive will take place on June 7 at 9 a.m. at Milander Park.

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