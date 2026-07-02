FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A new view captures the moments after a deadly tragedy struck on the water near the Fort Lauderdale Sandbar during a holiday celebration.

A boat blast from 2025’s Memorial Day killed one man and left a few others badly burned.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission released new body camera footage of the moments following the blast that killed Joshua Fifi.

“It took less than a minute, 30 seconds, 15 seconds,” said a witness.

Several people were aboard a 39-foot Sea-Ray.

According to the group aboard the Sea-Ray, they had been experiencing engine trouble throughout the day. They had just left the fuel dock when flames burst.

“Pump gas, we were leaving, we were cranking up to go, and all I remember is seeing flames and people jumping into the water,” said a witness.

The Florida State Fire Marshal’s investigation was inconclusive, but it’s believed that fuel vapors ignited inside the engine compartment.

“The last thing I think I can hear is I smell fuel. I smell fuel, and a ball of fire just erupted on the boat,” said burn victim Cassandra Rivera.

Those injured aboard were Rivera and her two sons, Anthony and Cash. Both boys were severely burned.

The family reunited with first responders in May.

“By the grace of God, family support and everything. They’re all here. We’re all here. And I have my superheroes for life,” said Rivera.

The incident sends another reminder of how important boating safety is on the heels of a long holiday weekend.

Rivera and her family are stressing for boaters who will be out on the July 4 holiday weekend to utilize the blower on inboard boats.

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