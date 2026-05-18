FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two young children who were hurt in a boat explosion last year on Memorial Day got the chance to meet the first responders who saved their lives.

Eight-year-old Anthony, his 6-year-old brother Kash, and their family met with Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews on Monday.

“Thank you. If it wasn’t for you there at the dock, I don’t know,” said burn victim Cassandra Rivera.

The boys, along with their parents, were on a friend’s 39-foot boat for the holiday weekend in 2025 when an explosion ignited along the intracoastal. In total, 11 people were injured. The boat’s driver did not survive.

“The good engine cut out, and then we couldn’t turn any engines on. The captain was trying, and the last thing I think I heard was ‘I smell fuel, I smell fuel,’ and a ball of fire just erupted in the boat,” said Rivera.

Anthony had 85% of his body burned, while Kash suffered nearly 50% of his body burned.

“This isn’t the outcome we were told. We were told to plan multiple funerals for our children, and by the grace of God, family, support, everything, we’re all here, and I have my superheroes for life,” said Rivera.

The emotional reunion came at the start of National Boating Safety. Those at the event urged boaters planning to go out on the water this holiday weekend to be safe.

“It’s so incredibly important to make sure that you go through precautionary measures every single time before you leave the dock,” said FLFR Chief Stephen Gollan.

Rivera said she never thought something like that would happen to her and her family.

“Safety, safety, safety. I’ve been boating my whole life. Did I ever think it would happen to me and my family? Absolutely not,” she said.

She said the tragic incident is a reminder of how fast something can go wrong and how close her family came to losing it all.

“To see them walking out and living their lives as boys is incredible,” said Rivera.

Since the blast, Rivera wrote a children’s book titled “When the Boat Met a Flame” that details what occurred and stresses to the audience to always be cautious and aware before heading out on the water.

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