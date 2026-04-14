FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A few days after the third anniversary of a 2023 historic flood that devastated hundreds of homes across the city, a new stormwater lift station was installed in Fort Lauderdale.

The station was opened during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday.

“It reflects a vision of our future,” said Rickelle Williams, the city manager of Fort Lauderdale.

“Now we know where the water will move out of the area, have it recede faster where we don’t have the high level of flooding in the area, no standing water,” said District 3 Commissioner Pam Beasley-Pittman.

The standing water will be pulled by the facility from the Durrs and Dorsey Riverbend neighborhoods to the new river. Many neighborhoods affected by the floods now hope the pump will make a difference.

“I’ve never seen so much water in my life,” said Dorsey Riverbend resident Zachary Bailey. “We are hoping it will give us some relief.”

But even with this completed project – one of many in the $600 million effort to fortify the city against flooding- many residents still have that fear of reliving the scary incident.

“Bad dreams get less scary over time,” said Kitty McGowan.

McGowan and her neighbors in Edgewood were among those hit the hardest.

“A lot of people left, a lot of people just said, ‘You know, I don’t want to deal with this,'” said McGowan.

Many of those who stayed are currently still waiting for their cut of $88 million in federal relief.

“I’m going to be hopeful depending on how they set up the parameters, because they are still people who have unfinished,” she said. “The city is definitely trying. We’ll see.”

As the flooding fixes continue ahead of the rainy season, only time will tell if the station will make an impact.

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