FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - With the general election just weeks away, Broward County officials are testing their new voting machines.

The canvassing board performed a logic and accuracy screening on all machines. Officials inserted every version of the ballot into the machine to make sure the results match.

Broward Supervisor of Elections Joe Scott said the process for voters has not changed, but it should be a better overall experience.

“Hopefully, it’ll be smoother now that we have these new machines,” said Scott.

After the tests, the machines will be ready to process vote-by-mail and Election Day ballots.

Scott said these are the newest machines the county has had in 20 years.

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