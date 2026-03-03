FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — The United States Navy will not host Fleet Week in South Florida in 2026 because of scheduling commitments tied to Sail250 celebrations in several major U.S. cities, according to information posted on the Navy’s website.

Sail250 events are planned this summer in Boston, New York City, Baltimore, New Orleans and Norfolk, limiting the availability of ships and personnel for additional Fleet Week events next year.

The Navy said it currently plans to return Fleet Week to South Florida in 2027 and advised residents to watch for updates later this year.

Fleet Week has been a spring tradition at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale since 1990, welcoming Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard ships and crews for public tours, flyovers and community events. Last year marked the Navy’s 32nd visit to the port since the event began, with thousands of service members participating in concerts, ship tours and outreach activities.

The annual celebration has historically drawn large crowds, offering free ship tours and opportunities for the public to meet sailors and Marines while learning about naval operations.

What is Sail250?

Sail250 is a nationwide maritime celebration marking the 250th anniversary of the United States in 2026. The event will feature tall ships, naval vessels and public festivals in several historic port cities along the East Coast and Gulf Coast.

