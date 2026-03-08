NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Local teens from the Boys and Girls Club of Broward County learned trade skills in North Lauderdale.

The teens received training in roofing, plumbing, and heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems.

The 2026 Generals Career day hosted the event.

“We’ve had wild amounts of success of kids that have been placed in these industries, and as a matter of fact, there’s a couple of Club kids that are here today that are now with the contractors that are here giving it back to the kids,” said a spokesperson for the Boys and Girls Club. “And so it’s just wonderful to see all the success that we’ve had because of this program.”

Industry partners also provided information on how to obtain mentorships and apprenticeships.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.