FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida museum cut the ribbon on two new exhibits exploring how to support healthy ecosystems and a behind-the-scenes look at how weather forecasters and officials study extreme weather conditions.

The Museum of Discovery and Science held a ceremony for the grand opening of these two new exhibits.

“Build a Better World: The Future Begins With You,” the first exhibit, lets children and families explore ways they can support healthier ecosystems and build resilient communities.

The other exhibit is a fully equipped Florida Power & Light storm center, which gives guests a look at the science, technology and decision-making that goes into understanding and predicting the impacts of severe weather.

7News meteorologists Phil Ferro and Vivian Gonzalez attended the opening.

“As we go through environmental challenges, whether that’s heat or flooding, you’re going to learn how you can be part of making our community more resilient to these environmental impacts,” said Joe Cox, the museum’s CEO.

“We are proud to partner with MODS; we are proud to extend our commitment over the next several years to innovate and inspire the next generation,” said Baldwyn English with FPL.

The museum’s storm center also includes a depiction of 7’s own weather center, where younger guests can envision themselves as 7News meteorologists.

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