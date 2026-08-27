MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A firefighter is behind bars after, police said, she is accused of domestic violence.

According to police, Miramar Fire Rescue’s Tanyla Gamble was arrested on two battery charges.

Investigators said she got into an argument at work with a fellow firefighter she used to date before things got physical.

The couple dated for two years but had since broken things off.

In a statement, Miramar Fire Rescue said:

The Department takes matters involving the conduct of its personnel seriously. The allegations are currently being handled by the appropriate law enforcement agency and remain part of an ongoing investigation. Miramar Fire Rescue is cooperating as appropriate and will also address this matter in accordance with City and Department policies and applicable personnel procedures. To protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation and the rights of everyone involved, the Department will not comment on the specific circumstances of the case at this time. Currently the individual in question is on administrative leave until the conclusion and outcome of all investigations.

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