LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in finding the four people behind roughly two dozen car break-ins in a Lauderhill neighborhood.

Area residents woke up Tuesday morning to shattered windows and missing items, after a group of four was captured on video scouting cars along the 4400 block of Northwest 23rd Street.

It appears the thieves did not care whether or not the vehicles were unlocked, leaving a mess of shattered glass.

“You know, 5:30 is when somebody came by and decided to break into around 20 cars in the block,” said Shamar. “I had a Nike jacket with like a couple, probably like $40 in it in cash, and they just took that.”

For Shamar, his mother Mary and other residents of this neighborhood, grappling with the thefts and cleaning up in the aftermath made for a frustrating morning.

“Everything is gone, I saw my window smashed, and I looked inside, my work bag was gone,” said Mary. “I had a Michael Kors backpack in there that has documents. I looked and I checked my center console, I put gas in my car yesterday, I left the wallet in the center console.”

The masked crew smashed both car windows, then rummaged for several minutes, taking what they could.

“I feel unsafe, I literally feel unsafe right now in this in this house living here,” said Mary. “It’s just unsettling to be in a situation like that. You wake up in the morning, and anything could have happened.”

Lauderhill Police have asked residents with surveillance cameras to check the video, as that may be the piece of evidence they need to make an arrest.

If you have any information on these burglaries, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

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