MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Margate Police officer was rushed to the hospital after he was struck by a car during a street takeover, authorities said.

According to Margate Police, the incident happened at the intersection of Northwest 29th Street and Banks Road, shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Investigators said that officers went to the neighborhood after complaints of a street takeover.

“You could hear them peeling out in the circles,” said area resident Fernando Menendez. “I kind of peeked through the window, but I couldn’t really see much, just some car lights on the corner there.”

Police said that an officer who had responded to the takeover was struck by one of the vehicles, prompting them to fire their weapon.

The late-night disturbance was loud enough to shake some people awake.

“My son got woken up at, well, I guess around when it happened also, and he said he heard tire marks,” said area resident Roni Stirone.

It is currently unclear if the driver or any of the passengers were shot before the motorist took off.

The officer was taken to North Broward Hospital as a trauma alert.

“It’s shocking, that it actually – someone was that stupid to do it,” said Stirone.

Monday morning, tire marks were still visible in the middle of the intersection, as neighbors told 7News something must be done to stop the reckless rides.

“You can lose control, you can run into somebody’s home. You know, you never know,” said area resident Lloyd Anderson. “For this to happen, it’s – it doesn’t sit too well.”

“Hope they find whoever did it, ’cause it’s not right,” said Stirone.

The officer has since been treated and released from the hospital, as detectives continue their investigation.

If you have any information on this crash or the driver’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

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