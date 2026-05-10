MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Margate Police Department detectives are investigating a shooting that took place Saturday night at a strip mall.

The incident took place in the area of 300 South State Road 7.

Surrounding businesses put up plywood to cover the damage of shattered glass where bullets struck.

Officials said that three or four people had a confrontation, leading to shots being fired.

According to police, they said three people were shot and taken to the hospital.

Their injuries are not life-threatening.

The incident remains under investigation.

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