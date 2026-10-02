MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing from Margate.

According to Margate Police, Lorgena Mitial was last seen along the 5100 block of Southwest Sixth Street, just after 11:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

Mitial stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs around 145 pounds, and has medium-length black hair. She was wearing a dark colored hoodie and brown sweatpants at the time of her disappearance.

Detectives said Mitial meets the criteria for a missing endangered juvenile.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact the Margate Police Department at 954-972-7111.

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