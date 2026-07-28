MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Margate man was arrested after police said he attacked a woman he encountered sleeping on a bench before forcing her into nearby Serino Park, where investigators say he sexually assaulted her.

Omar Boatwright, 38, was taken into custody by Margate police on July 24.

According to the affidavit, the victim told investigators she was sleeping on a bench near Southwest 8th Court and North State Road 7 when she was awakened by Boatwright.

He allegedly asked her to have sex, and when she refused, he pressured her to walk with him into Serino Park

As she tried to walk away and then flee, surveillance video reportedly captured him chasing her down and grabbing her from behind.

The affidavit states the victim began yelling and tried to fight him off, but Boatwright struck her repeatedly in the head and face with a closed fist, then applied pressure to her neck with his arm until she lost consciousness.

Police say the assault continued over roughly six hours.

The victim eventually contacted law enforcement, and officers found her and Boatwright still at the park.

She was taken to a Sexual Assault Treatment Center for examination, and evidence was collected from both parties.

Boatwright was booked into the Broward County Jail and held without bond pending a first appearance.

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