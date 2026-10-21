WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is speaking out after he suffered a violent attack while walking his two dogs late Saturday night in Wilton Manors.

“I can’t sleep, just replaying everything in my brain,” said victim Gianni Kahlo.

The attack occurred along Northeast 19th Street and Wilton Drive. Kahlo said it happened so fast, he has no idea who attacked him.

“I hear something and I was going to turn, and then I just saw a hand in front of me, and I grab him with this hand,” said Kahlo. “I push him, push the hand and then I release and run.”

One detail stands out about the assailant: “he didn’t say a word.”

“I was the one yelling ‘What the [expletive] are you doing?'” said Kahlo.

Gianni left the encounter with serious cuts to his neck and hands, requiring five stitches

The injuries are especially tough for him, a cosmetologist working in a barber shop who just started his own business

“My fingers, they hurt every time I try to move them, or my neck, when I turn it hurts,” Kahlo said.

Wilton Manors detectives were seen canvassing the area as they work to find who is responsible for the attack.

Gianni said he always felt safe in the neighborhood, but that feeling is now shattered, and he’s looking to move.

“I don’t want to go out of the house, it doesn’t feel safe,” said Kahlo.

Anyone with information that could help police with this case is urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

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