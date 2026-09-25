FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man renting an Airbnb in Fort Lauderdale opened fire on one of two suspected intruders, sending the armed subject to the hospital in what police said was an act of self-defense and leading officers to take both suspects into custody.

Fort Lauderdale Police units responded to the scene of the armed home invasion near Northwest 19th Avenue and Eighth Street, just after 6 p.m. on Thursday.

According to investigators, two subjects were armed with firearms when they busted into the home while the renter was inside. The renter tried to fight off the perpetrators, and that’s when he was able to shoot one of them.

“I just heard the shots, maybe at least 10, and then everybody went running,” said area resident Arthur Butler.

Police said the armed intruders fled the residence on foot.

“Initial comment says that there was shots fired, someone was running,” said a first responder in radio transmissions.

Calls to 911 quickly ensued.

“Caller is advising the victim (intruder) had an AR, and the complainant shot him,” said a dispatcher in radio transmissions. “Apparently there were five or six people in a truck that fled the area that were with the gentleman who got shot.”

“It was kind of rough. It started out shooting inside the house; then they came out,” said Butler.

Detectives said they later located the intruder who was injured a short distance away. He was suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper torso.

Police later identified this subject as 18-year-old Dareon Publien. They later located and apprehended his accomplice, whom they identified as 25-year-old Sean Ian Thompson.

The terrifying turn of events ultimately landed Pubien in the hospital, where he underwent surgery for his injuries. As of Friday morning, he is listed in critical but stable condition.

Once Pubien is released from the hospital, he will transported to the Broward County Jail and face the same charges as Thompson: attempted felony murder and home invasion with a firearm.

Police are attempting to determine whether this armed invasion was random or targeted. They said they are not looking for more suspects at this time.

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