FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was sent to the hospital after a charter yacht was shot at in Fort Lauderdale.

According to police, an adult male was out on a boat on the Fourth of July when he was shot.

The man was taken to Broward Health Medical Center to get treatment, fortunately for a non-life threatening gun shot wound.

Police officers boarded the boat with their guns drawn, looking for the suspect who pulled the trigger in the midst of the Fourth of July celebrations on the water in Fort Lauderdale. The suspect got away in a dark colored vehicle, police say.

The area behind Hilton Fort Lauderdale Marina was swarmed by Fort Lauderdale police on Saturday evening.

Witnesses described the scene to 7News.

“We saw lights and flashing blue everywhere,” said Deanna Lambertus.

The Lambertus family flew in from Virginia on Saturday evening.

“I was kind of more excited to see that than be on an airplane,” said David Lambertus.

When their driver pulled into their hotel, the family discovered that it was blocked.

“It was all barricaded. And our taxi driver is just sitting there, and we’re like, uh, we don’t know what to do. But we need to be over there. So we got out and crossed the street, and they said everybody needs to be inside,” said Deanna Lambertus.

Once the family got inside the hotel, they witnessed multiple officers in full gear.

“We get to our room, and there were what, three or four officers in full tactical gear carrying guns, and they’re like, ‘ Get inside, get inside,'” said Deanna Lambertus.

Eventually, the Lambertus family was told it was safe to go back outside, marking an eventful start to their vacation.

“Not what we were expecting,” said Deanna Lambertus.

“Glad everybody’s safe at least here in our family,” said David Lambertus.

The latest update from Fort Lauderdale police states they are still investigating.

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