LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Gunfire tore through a Lauderhill neighborhood overnight, sending a man to the hospital and triggering a search for the person or people responsible.

Lauderhill Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting along the 3300 block of Northwest 18th Place, at around 4:50 a.m. on Saturday.

Area resident Johnny Brison said he woke up alarmed.

“I was in my bed asleep, and all of a sudden, it sounded like somebody was beating, tapping on the window,” he said, “and it was four gunshots, the sound, you know, and my nephew had gotten shot.”

When he walked outside of his home, Brison saw his nephew was injured.

First responders arrived to find the victim inside of a car suffering from gunshot wounds

Paramedics rushed the patient to Broward Health Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening. He is currently listed in stable condition.

Back at the scene, police officers blocked off the neighborhood for hours while detectives investigated.

If you have any information on this shooting or the whereabouts of the subject or subjects responsible, call Lauderhill Police at 954-497-4700 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

