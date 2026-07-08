FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating an overnight shooting after a man was found dead inside his car in a residential neighborhood in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Police units responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the area of Northwest 13th Court, off 15th Avenue, just before 4:25 a.m. on Wednesday.

While canvassing the area, officers located the victim inside a white sedan. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

7News cameras captured the white car with bullet holes on the driver’s side window, as well as bullet casings around the vehicle, as crime scene investigators combed the scene for evidence, took photos and looking in the ground with what appeared to be metal detectors.

Neighbors who live across the street told 7News they woke up to the sound of gunfire. They said they heard several gunshots, followed by the large police presence feet from their front door.

Officers have shut down a portion of Northwest 13th Court while they investigate.

As homicide detectives continue to investigate this shooting and search for the gunman, and they encourage anyone with information to contact them.

If you have any information on this shooting or the subject’s whereabouts, call Fort Lauderdale Police at 954-828-5700 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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