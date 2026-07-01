LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A man faced a judge Wednesday after he was accused of a deadly stabbing spree in Lauderhill.

Gregory Dasilva appeared in bond court Wednesday morning. He faces multiple charges, including two counts of premeditated murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

According to police, Dasilva was taken into custody after a fatal stabbing Tuesday in a Lauderhill neighborhood in the area near 17th Court and Northwest 55th Avenue.

Detectives said a civilian told them a man armed with a knife threatened to attack them before running into the neighborhood.

Upon their arrival to that location, they received another call of another person being found stabbed. As they searched the area, they found another person stabbed.

One of the stabbed victims was pronounced dead at the scene and the other succumbed to their injuries in the hospital.

Police have not yet revealed a motive and said the two deceased victims did not know each other.

Dasilva is now being held without bond.

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