OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A man grabbed mail from a U.S. Postal Service carrier’s lap and threw rocks at her USPS truck as she drove away Monday afternoon in Oakland Park, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

The carrier told deputies she was delivering mail in the 4600 block of Northwest Eighth Avenue when William Hollis Walker, 71, confronted her and said she had previously delivered his mail to the wrong addresses.

According to an arrest affidavit, the carrier returned to her truck and turned to retrieve Walker’s mail.

She said Walker reached through the open driver’s door and grabbed mail addressed to other people from her lap.

She took it back and drove away.

The carrier told deputies rocks struck the back of the truck and that Walker continued walking toward her, shouting, “Give me my mail.”

She said she drove farther down the street because she feared for her safety.

Walker followed her and continued arguing after she stopped, the affidavit said.

A witness told deputies he saw the two arguing. Investigators said surveillance footage from a nearby business backed up the carrier’s account.

Deputies arrested Walker on charges of unarmed burglary of an occupied vehicle and throwing a missile at a vehicle.

Booking records show he was held pending a first appearance.

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