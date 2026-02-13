PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said they have arrested a man in connection to a reported overnight shooting in Pembroke Pines that sent another man to the hospital.

Pembroke Pines Police units responded to a call from someone who said he had been involved in a shooting along the 7900 block of Johnson Street, just before 1 a.m. on Friday.

According to investigators 35-year-old Ariel Oden De Los Santos and another man were engaged in a physical altercation in a parking lot when De Los Santos opened fire, striking the victim several times.

Responding officers arrived at the scene to find the victim suffering from gunshot wounds to his chest and shoulder. They began life-saving efforts until Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue units arrived.

Paramedics transported the patient to an area hospital for treatment. Detectives said his injuries are not life-threatening.

Other responding officers located De Los Santos and took him into custody.

Police shut down Johnson Street between University Drive and 78th Avenue while they investigated. In a social media post, they said, “There are no public safety concerns.”

De Los Santos was placed under arrest. He faces a charge of burglary with battery/attempted homicide.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.