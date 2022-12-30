FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A month after a shooting along Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale left a woman dead and two others injured two others, police have made an arrest in the case.

On Thursday, police took 21-year-old Jahkobi Williams into custody.

Williams faces one count of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

He is being held without bond at the Broward County Jail.

Investigators said the shooting happened between Sunrise and Broward Boulevard where 23-year-old Ana Estevez was shot and killed.

Family members said she was heading home from a Thanksgiving trip with her boyfriend, who was also injured in the shooting.

