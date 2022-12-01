FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida teacher who was shot while driving on Interstate 95 was pronounced dead at the hospital, Wednesday.

According to a GoFundMe page set up in her honor, which describes the details and circumstances of the shooting, the victim is said to be a young teacher and has passed away from her injuries.

The shooting happened between Sunrise and Broward boulevards in Fort Lauderdale, Sunday Night.

According to the GoFundMe page, 23-year-old, Ana ‘Ani’ Estevez worked at a Montessori preschool where employees confirmed her identity to 7News.

Detectives said the driver of another car opened fire on her vehicle after sideswiping her car.

“At around 8:30 in the evening, Broward County Regional Communications received a report of a shooting on 95 southbound, and the shooting occurred between Sunrise Boulevard and Broward Boulevard,” said Miranda Grossman, BSO spokesperson.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office released a sketch of the shooter, who has still not been caught.

He was driving a newer model white BMW i8.

A passenger traveling with Estevez, which the GoFundMe page says was her boyfriend, was also shot; they were on their way back home from a trip to North Carolina.

“White BMW was speeding down 95 southbound and sideswiped the Nissan Sentra,” Grossman said. “The BMW shot at the two people in the Nissan Sentra, striking both the male and the female.”

BSO has said his injuries were not life-threatening.

“It’s a scary situation to happen. They really need people to help find this guy,” Grossman said.

If you have any information on this shooting or the whereabouts of the driver of the BMW, call Fort Lauderdale Police or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

