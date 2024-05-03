FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A 69-year-old man was arrested at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, after authorities said, he reached under a woman’s skirt on a Spirit Airlines flight.

According to BSO, deputies responded to an assault call at the airport, located at 200 Terminal Drive, at around 8:54 p.m., Tuesday.

BSO said that the incident happened aboard Spirit Airlines flight 208 which had departed from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.

Upon arrival, deputies said they met with the victim, who told them that a passenger, identified as Jeffrey Tate, reached under her skirt as she walked past his seat during the flight.

Once the flight landed, airport deputies took Tate into custody.

He was transported to BSO Main Jail and faces one count of touch or strike battery.

In court on Friday, Tate was given a $7,500 bond and ordered to not have any contact with the victim and not to return to the airport.

