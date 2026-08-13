WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - Heavily armed officers swarmed an apartment complex in Wilton Manors after a man barricaded himself in a home, and residents said it all stemmed from an encounter with an Amazon delivery driver.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene at Manor Grove Apartments, along the 1900 block of North Andrews Avenue, where several Wilton Manors Police officers and Fort Lauderdale Police’s SWAT team were seen surrounding the building with long guns, Thursday afternoon.

The entrance to the complex was cordoned off with police crime scene tape with several cruisers and an armored SWAT vehicle parked near a building entrance.

In a statement, investigators said officers were responding to reports of an armed robbery. Upon arrival, the suspect, later identified as 57-year-old George Manuel Mandes, had reportedly barricaded himself inside a unit at the complex.

Wilton Manors and Fort Lauderdale officers worked together to apprehend the suspect.

After coordinated negotiation efforts, officers took Mandes into custody without further incident, according to police.

Ring video shared by one resident appears to show the suspect with his hands above his head in a hallway as he appears to surrender to officers at 5:55 p.m..

7Skyforce captured the moment Mandes exited the building surrounded by officers.

Neighbors who spoke with 7News said they’d never seen anything like this before.

“I’d never heard of anything like that happening here. I find it very hard to believe this is Wilton Manors,” said Rafi Gossett, who lives nearby.

Paul Baker, who said he’s a friend of the man taken into custody, said Mandes and his wife had always been kind people and neighbors.

“He and his wife have both been very, very helpful to me over – I’ve been living here for six years, and they’re always saying, ‘Paul, if there’s anything we can do for you, let me know.’ That means a lot, it’s nice to have neighbors that care,” said Baker.

Additional Ring camera video shows the man at 4:07 p.m. as Mandes walked down a hallway while holding what looks to be a handgun in his right hand.

Neighbors told 7News they believe it started after an Amazon delivery man appeared to take a package right after leaving it outside one unit.

“Amazon worker came by to drop off a package, took a picture of the package, then proceeded to pick up the package right afterwards,” said a resident. “Neighbor wasn’t having it, came out with a gun.”

The ensuing response by police was swift.

“Four o’ clock, nothing, 4:05, a lot, 4:30, it was just tons of like G.I. Joe-level SWAT team, Power Ranger stuff going on,” said Gossett. “It was really scary.”

7News cameras captured a delivery driver getting into an unmarked police car at some point during the standoff with the armed man.

That driver was later escorted back to his delivery van by officers.

He did not respond to questions from 7News as he left the area.

Mandes has since been charged with aggravated assault with a firearm.

What led to the armed robbery and barricaded situation remains under investigation.

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