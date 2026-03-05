OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities said they are investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Oakland Park that left a machete-wielding subject dead.

Broward Sheriff’s Office units responded to a report of a suspicious man in the 300 block of Northeast 38th Street, just after 7 a.m. on Thursday.

Investigators believe the man, identified as Deavon McGauley, was on a sidewalk waving a machete.

Detectives said deputies came into contact with McGauley, and there was a confrontation along the 300 block of Northeast 33rd Street.

At one point, authorities said McGauley aggressively attacked the deputies with a machete, leading to at least one deputy discharging their firearm and striking the 35-year-old subject.

Witness David Aldasouki described the moment when, he said, the shooting occurred.

“He had the machete, he was very angry. [A deputy] told him ‘drop it, drop it’ too many times,” he said. “[The subject] didn’t understand, he jumped on [the deputies], he went to jump, and they start shooting.”

Investigators said the man was transported to Broward Health Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Back at the scene, 7Skyforce hovered above a machete on the sidewalk with an evidence marker next to it.

The man’s mother, Michelle McGauley, told 7News that the situation did not warrant the gunfire. She said her son was 35 years old.

“My cousin, his cousin and other people said he had a machete. So, either way, they could have tased him,” she said.

The deputies involved in this shooting have been placed on administrative assignment while the Florida Department of Law Enforcement conducts an investigation.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.