FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s almost time to make strides against breast cancer.

The American Cancer Society and Channel 7 and Channel 18 Foundations came together Thursday night to formally kick off the season in Broward County.

While October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, communities rally early to organize events, all to raise money to fight and cure breast cancer.

Besides skin cancer, breast cancer is the most common type of the disease in U.S. women.

“It’s so important that we bring awareness to breast cancer,” said Sharon Delgado, local chair of the American Cancer Society. “One in eight women will hear, unfortunately, that they have invasive breast cancer in their lifetime, and that’s why we’re here.”

7Weather meteorologist Vivian Gonzalez emceed the celebration, which was held at Fort Lauderdale’s War Memorial Auditorium.

The American Cancer Society is hoping to raise at least $1 million to fight breast cancer in October.

There’s a walk in Broward on Oct. 17, followed by a walk in Miami-Dade on Oct. 24..

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