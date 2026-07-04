DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Loved ones for 31-year-old Keisha Nicole Jones gathered for a somber evening of remembrance days after she went missing and was subsequently pronounced dead.

Heartbreak hung over the ocean air on the shores of Dania Beach as those who knew Keisha best came together to share their pain.

“Keisha was my heart. She was my everything. I loved her dearly and my heart is hurting so bad,” said Romona Jones, Keisha’s mother.

Several of Keisha’s loved ones were moved to tears as they lit candles and placed balloons and flowers at a memorial in her honor.

“She died on her brother’s birthday,” said Danni Jones, Keisha’s sister.

During the solemn night, Keisha’s family even released doves into the sky to honor a life that ended far too soon.

“It lets me know she was loved,” said Richard Furlow, Keisha’s father.

All of Keisha’s loved ones described her as a bundle of joy who always cared about keeping the family connected.

“She was the peacemaker. She’s the one who always kept everyone together, initiating group chats,” said Danni.

“She was just a beautiful spirit, beautiful, and I’m gonna miss that because that was my only child. She’s irreplaceable,” said Furlow.

The 31-year-old first went missing on June 26.

Police say she was last seen at Dean’s Gold in North Miami Beach.

She was later spotted on surveillance camera leaving Scarlett’s Cabaret in Hallandale Beach holding hands with an unidentified man.

On Monday, Keisha’s family learned she had died.

As the FBI continues their investigation into what happened, Keisha’s family is still searching for answers.

“We would like to know why. What happened?” said Danni.

While the answers to those questions may help them find some peace, nothing can repair the pain caused by the family’s broken heart.

“I love you and I’m going to miss you ’cause I can’t live without you,” said Romona.

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