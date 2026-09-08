NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A lightning bolt sparked a fire at a North Lauderdale home, officials said.

North Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the house fire near Southwest 87th Avenue and 19th Street in the Burnham Woods neighborhood, just after 3:30 p.m. on Monday.

Officials said a bedroom was damaged, but firefighters prevented the flames from spreading to the rest of the home.

As of Wednesday morning, it remains unclear whether or not anyone was hurt.

Volunteers with the American Red Cross are assisting four adults and three children who were impacted by the blaze.

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