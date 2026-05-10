POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Thousands of letter carriers across the country and in South Florida took part in the annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive last Saturday.

The event is recognized as the largest one day food drive in the United States.

It invites residents to help restock local food pantries by leaving non-perishable donations in a bag near their mailboxes.

The initiative has become a crucial lifeline for families facing food insecurity in South Florida since its launch in 1993.

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