FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The lawsuit filed by the family of one of the two victims involved in a fiery 2018 Tesla fatal crash has been resolved.

The trial shakeup occurred during jury selection on Monday.

The lawsuit stems from a crash in Fort Lauderdale back in May 2018 that killed two teens when the Tesla they were in spun out of control, crashed, and erupted in flames.

Investigators determined Riley hit speeds as high as 116 miles per hour before the crash on Seabreeze Boulevard. His parents had Tesla install a speed-limiting device months before the crash, which court documents show their son had removed without their knowledge.

A witness back in 2018 told 7News what he had heard.

“It was a Tesla, so I didn’t hear a lot of engine noise. I just heard the brakes. And then saw him hit the wall,” said a man.

The parents of one of the victims, Edgar Monserrat Martinez, who was the passenger in the electric vehicle, sued the parents of the 18-year-old driver, Barrett Riley, who also died in the crash.

On Monday, jury selection was set to begin in a Broward County courtroom. A room of dozens of jurors heard Judge David Haimes provide some instructions.

“How many people here know about this incident, or have heard about this incident in any manner whatsoever?” asked Haimes.

A handful of jurors raised their hands to the question.

Lawyers for Edgar’s family talked about the case.

“This involves a car wreck and involves a crash where two young people lost their lives and, you know, nothing we do here today is ever going to change that,” said attorney Steven Hammer.

In the past few years, Edgar’s parents originally claimed that Riley and Tesla were liable. But last week, Tesla was removed from the courtroom.

And on Monday, in the middle of jury selection and behind closed doors, the entire case was resolved, and Haimes sent jurors home.

“I want to thank you so much for your service,” said the judge.

After the proceedings ended, the families of both victims walked out without commenting.

While the legal case may be over, the overwhelming loss for these families remains.

As of late Monday night, the details behind the negotiations that led to the resolution of the case are unclear.

Also, the Rileys have been involved in their own legal battle with Tesla. A jury awarded them a little over $100,000, but many of their most serious claims were rejected by an appeals court.

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