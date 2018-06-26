NTSB: Teens killed in Tesla crash were going 116 mph

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Transportation officials have released new information about a deadly Tesla crash that killed two teens in Fort Lauderdale.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board, the vehicle was traveling at 116 miles per hour when it crashed, killing 18-year-olds Barrett Riley and Edgar Monserratt Martinez on May 8.

A third passenger, Alexander Berry, was also inside the Tesla at the time. Berry was ejected from the vehicle and rushed to the hospital and is now recovering.

Riley and Martinez were just days away from graduating high school.

Video taken after the impact shows the mangled vehicle in flames.

Investigators said Riley was driving southbound along the 1300 block of Seabreeze Boulevard when he lost control of the car and hit a concrete wall.

The vehicle then erupted in flames.

Three seconds before the crash, the car’s own reporting system showed the car had clocked in as traveling 116 miles per hour.

The NTSB said their investigators will then continue to look into the crash and gather more information.

