LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, FLA. (WSVN) - Lauderdale-By-The-Sea commissioners voted against a measure that would have opened discussions about having lifeguards on their beaches.

The commissioners’ vote is in agreement with an end-of-June resident beach safety survey where over 300 residents told town officials that they did not want lifeguards on their sands.

Residents said lifeguards were unnecessary because the beaches are already patrolled by county and city officials.

The vote follows an accident on the sand where 7-year-old Sloan Mattingly was buried alive back in February.

No lifeguard was present when the incident occurred.

