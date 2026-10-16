A South Florida man accused of being under the influence and causing a killer crash is expected to appear in court.

Joshua Saindyc is scheduled to face a before Broward County Circuit Court judge sometime on Friday, one day after the 24-year-old surrendered to authorities.

This comes more than five months after the three-vehicle wreck along the 2900 block of University Drive.

Investigators said one person was killed and multiple people were injured in the May 9 crash.

Detectives said Saindyc reached speeds of 117 mph in a 45 mph zone at the moment of impact. According to the arrest report, the suspect was drag racing with a friend.

Authorities said the suspect’s blood alcohol level was .139 and .138 after almost two hours after the wreck, nearly double the legal limit.

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