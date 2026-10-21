HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A generous donation is helping a South Florida hospital provide interactive fun for its young patients.

Rita Case, the president and CEO of Rick Case Automotive Group, visited pediatric patients at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital to debut a new interactive garden.

The experience fills a hallway with images of butterflies and other scenes projected onto the wall and floor for children to play with.

“I’m so excited to be able to share this innovative technology that’s going to bring joy, happiness, smiles and laughter to the Joe DiMaggio patients and their families as they make their way to the Hope Terrace,” said Case.

Hope Terrace, the hospital’s outdoor rehabilitation garden, also includes an area where kids can knock on butterflies to listen to the sounds of nature.

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