HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A hospital in Hollywood honored pediatric patients who turned their tassels this year.

Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital hosted a special graduation celebration for seven long-term patients with various diagnoses.

One of the graduates, 19-year-old Sean Paul Lopez Serrano, has been undergoing treatment for several years while receiving his education at the hospital.

He’s come a long way, stating he was nervous at first seeing a teacher at the medical facility.

“I’m grateful, and I’m done with school! Yeah!’ said Lopez Serrano.

The superintendent of Broward County Public Schools, Dr. Howard Hepburn, called the moment special.

“It is wonderful. The opportunity to continue their education while not being in our schools but getting the same love and care, going through the circumstances that they are and persevering through that, it’s a special occasion just to make sure they get across that finish line at the end of their senior year,” said Hepburn.

This is the hospital’s first time doing a pediatric patient graduation.

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