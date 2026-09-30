HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - This NICU, or Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, Awareness Day reunited former patients and their families with the caretakers who helped them through their earliest days at a South Florida hospital.

Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood hosted the annual homecoming Wednesday afternoon, the last day of NICU Awareness Month.

The event allowed parents and patients to revisit the teams that brought compassion to the whole family.

“It was very shocking, so they were able just to cater and, like, usher me into this, ‘Hey, I know this is your fourth kid, I know you’ve already had a bunch of kids, but some things happen, and we’ll take care of him,'” said Bethany Foster, the mother of a NICU patient.

For one parent, her daughter was born 36 weeks into her pregnancy — nearly a month before the usual 40-week due date.

The child had been moved to Joe DiMaggio for immediate assistance.

“Upon arriving, they were able to immediately have a team ready for her that assessed her,” her mother, Daniela Muvdi, said

Now a toddler, her daughter still needs extra care, but is doing much better.

“We’re so thankful to be here today, and see not only my daughter’s story, but every NICU parent and what we’ve been through,” said Muvdi. “And seeing all the kids thriving is definitely very rewarding.”

Medical workers say the gratitude and joy they receive shows just how far the children have come.

“It’s really about celebrating the children and their families, and their NICU graduation,” said Division Chief of Neonatology Dr. Cherie Foster. “It’s very moving; I almost cannot put into words how meaningful it is. To see someone grow and be bigger and out of that environment and thriving, it’s the reason we all become neonatal caregivers.”

The reunion also shows how strong the bonds they created were during what Dr. Foster calls the worst time in a parent’s life.

“I just want to say thank you to all the nurses, and it was an amazing experience,” said Bethany.

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