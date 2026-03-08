FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - JetBlue’s annual “Fly Like a Girl” program brought the world of Aviation to young girls at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

The program gave an inside look into the aviation industry, with tours of cockpits and opportunities to meet women pilots, as well as the ups and downs of the industry.

“It’s important because our industry is dominated by males, and we need a diverse pipeline of talent, and so the JetBlue Foundation promotes access to aviation as well as STEM,” said Ursula Hurley, president of the JetBlue Foundation.

“Something that if you introduce it at the earliest stage, show them anything is possible and a pathway to get there, then we grow girls opportunities in careers where they’re not currently plentiful,” said U.S. Rep Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

The initiative aims to grow the field of aviation and aerospace technology with more women.

