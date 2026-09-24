FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A community celebration aimed at raising funds to help support the Jack and Jill Center was held in Broward County, Thursday morning.

7Sports anchor Donovan Campbell was the master of ceremonies for the 25th Annual Power Breakfast.

The keynote speakers at the event were former NFL players Mike and Maurkice Pouncey.

Mike, a former Dolphins center, said it’s important to support programs that help young people feel empowered.

“Our team, Pouncey Foundation, is built on the same concept, giving back to the less fortunate and a lot of these programs that are set up like Jack and Jill give a kid who grew up how I grew up a chance to get out of there and do something different with our lives,” said Mike.

The event brought over 300 businesses and civic leaders from across the county for a morning of networking. Their donations will go directly to supporting children in South Florida.

Those funds will also be used to power educational programming and valuable resources for families.

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