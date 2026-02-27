FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Weeks after a man collapsed on school grounds, he’s reuniting with the people who played a big role in saving his life.

The reunion took place at William Dandy Middle School in Fort Lauderdale, the same place where patient Dino DeCesare suffered cardiac arrest back in January.

“What I was told was it wasn’t the plumbing of my heart, it was the electrical part of my heart that failed, and I felt great up until that day,” said DeCesare.

He fell to the ground, prompting school staff and students to act quickly in calling first responders.

But the school nurse, Tiana Graham, and a School Resource Officer, were at his side as guardian angels working hard to keep him alive.

“I checked his pulse. I did not feel a pulse, and as he was face down, I saw him changing colors,” said Graham.

But that did not stop the nurse from continuing to work on DeCesare.

“Started chest compressions and just what seemed like a million years, of course, you know, when you’re doing CPR, I wasn’t sure if it was being effective for him,” she said.

Officials said DeCesare, a videographer for the school district, was unconscious for 11 minutes.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the school and rushed him to a local hospital, where he underwent surgery before being discharged.

Weeks later, the patient is thanking those who helped him.

“It’s because of them that I’m alive,” said DeCesare.

First responders credit Graham’s use of CPR and an Automated External Defibrillator in saving his life.

“Having the right people in the right place and the right equipment aligned to have success stories like this,” said Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Chief Stephen Gollan.

Now, a husband and expectant father is humbled to see another day.

“I’m blessed that I’ll be able to welcome my son into this world, and if it wasn’t for them and their quick reactions, I wouldn’t be here,” said DeCesare.

DeCesare embraced Graham warmly, and they both said they were thankful for one another.

“You are literally a walking miracle, and I’m so grateful to be a part of that,” said Graham.

“Because of you, I’m there,” said DeCesare.

“I’m so grateful for your wife, you know, for your little ones, you know. I’m just so happy to see you still here with us,” said Graham.

