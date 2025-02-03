A migrant man accused of living under a stolen identity for nearly two decades has been indicted on federal charges of voter fraud and illegal firearm possession, authorities said.

Carlos Jose Abreu, 45, a Dominican Republic national, appeared in federal court Monday after allegedly impersonating a U.S. citizen to register and vote in the 2020 general election and the 2022 midterms, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida.

Prosecutors said Abreu entered the U.S. illegally about 20 years ago and has lived under the identity of an American citizen for approximately 18 years. He allegedly obtained a Florida driver’s license and applied for a passport using the stolen identity.

In 2007, New Jersey authorities issued a warrant for Abreu’s arrest on charges including kidnapping, sexual assault, endangering a child, and criminal restraint. He later moved to Florida, where he assumed the false identity.

Abreu was previously indicted on charges of passport application fraud and aggravated identity theft. He pleaded guilty to the passport fraud charges on Jan. 8.

Federal prosecutors said Abreu also illegally possessed a firearm. Under U.S. law, it is a crime for a noncitizen without legal status to own a firearm.

If convicted on the voter fraud and gun charges, Abreu faces up to 15 years in prison and possible deportation.

