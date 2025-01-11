CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Coral Springs High School student is speaking out after she was hospitalized following a fight near the campus.

Speaking with 7News on Friday, Rosie said her friend has recently been getting bullied at school.

“There was a problem during school, too. They tried to jump her in the bathroom,” she said.

Rosie, a junior at the school, said she walked with her after classes ended to protect her from the bullies, and that is when the fight started.

“I see the girls running towards us. They were literally sprinting, and they jump on her,” she said.

Rosie said she couldn’t allow her friend to get beaten up, so she jumped in the fight to defend her.

“I didn’t want her to get hurt, so I got on top of her, and I had my Stanley [tumbler] in my hand, so I guess I tried to hit her,” she said.

The fight escalated after, Rosie said, another girl came from behind and dragged her by her hair.

“I had my Stanley in my hands still, so when she was punching me, my Stanley was hitting my face, so I got five stitches on my head,” she said.

Video shared by Rosie shows the fight taking place outdoors near Rock Island and Sample roads.

Punches were thrown and hair was pulled as a crowd of students yelled.

When the fight ended, Rosie’s face was covered in blood.

“I got up for a second, I grabbed my phone, and I went right back down, I fell on the ground. I fainted, I looked dead,” she said. “I was – I thought I was going to die, like, it was bad.”

Rosie’s friend, Alana, helped her get to the hospital to be checked out.

“I’m mad, angry, like they kept going. They knew it was too far,” she said.

But now, Rosie said she has gotten suspended from school, instead of the girls who attacked her and her friend.

“I think they should, first of all, get expelled from the school. Second of all, I’m going to press charges and hope they get what they deserve,” she said.

Coral Springs Police are investigating this incident.

As of Friday evening, officials for Broward Schools have not responded to 7News’ request for comment on this incident.

