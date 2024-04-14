FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Some of South Florida’s war heroes were honored with a touching trip to the nation’s capital.

Veterans who served during World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War returned home Saturday night after spending the day in Washington, D.C., where they visited memorials built in their honor.

The trip is a one-day mission that allows them to reflect.

“Just coming through that line, and the gratitude and all the love and emotion that I felt coming through there, if we had just experienced that those many years ago when we came back from Vietnam, it would have been tremendous,” said Vietnam War veteran Irvin Raveneau. “But that’s in the past. What’s happening today, what just happened in there, it’s just fantastic”

Honor Flight South Florida covered the cost of the flights, meals and special transportation that included police escorts in Washington.

