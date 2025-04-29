POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 44-year-old Haitian woman in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement died at the Broward Transitional Center in Pompano Beach, ICE officials announced.

Marie Ange Blaise died at approximately 8:35 p.m. on Friday, according to medical personnel at the facility. The cause of death remains under investigation.

Blaise entered the United States without admission or parole on an unspecified date, officials said.

Officials said she was encountered by U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Feb. 12 at Henry E. Rohlsen International Airport in Saint Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, while attempting to board a flight to Charlotte, North Carolina. She was issued a Notice of Expedited Removal the same day.

Following her apprehension, Blaise was transferred to multiple ICE facilities across Puerto Rico, Louisiana, and Florida.

On April 5, she was transferred to the Broward Transitional Center by ICE’s Miami Field Office.

ICE said all detainees are provided with comprehensive medical care during their custody, including 24-hour emergency services. The agency is required to publicly release all reports related to in-custody deaths within 90 days, per congressional mandate.

An investigation into Blaise’s death is ongoing.

