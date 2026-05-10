FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - After plenty of hard work, Habitat for Humanity of Broward celebrated a big community milestone.

The organization held a ceremony to commemorate the completion of its BBI Village in Fort Lauderdale.

The transformative 20-unit townhome community offers energy-efficient housing to dozens of working families.

Keys to the units were presented to 20 families who have completed their sweat equity and financial education requirements.

“We’re so grateful. The Lord has blessed us and just gratitude. My heart is filled with gratitude for Habitat, for the volunteers, for the staff,” said new homeowner Johnny Falzone.

CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Broward, Nancy Robin, shared some words about the milestone to 7News.

“The beauty and the milestone is these families have put in 300 hours of sweat equity in lieu of that down payment and at the end of the day they will have earned an affordable mortgage which as we know is life-changing,” said Robin.

The event was joined by many community leaders and part of our 7News crew, Craig Stevens, was there.

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