PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews are attempting to put out a growing brush fire in the Everglades in western Broward County on Sunday.

Roads are being closed on Sunday evening as crews are trying to keep the flames from threatening nearby homes.

The fire started a mile away from Max Fish Camp and then quickly spread within just hours.

7News spoke to residents who live in the small community, and they said no one is injured or hurt, though the fire was very close.

Officials said close to 4000 acres have been burned, and the flames are still active.

Thick black smoke can be seen billowing into the air.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue released footage of firefighters working hard to extinguish the brush fire from the ground and dropping water drops from the sky.

According to MDFR, the inferno started near North Chrome Avenue and Northwest 186th Street, near Max Fish Camp, before the wind quickly spread the fire west, burning more than 150 acres and caused some roads to shut down.

If smoky conditions were to affect your area, officials urge you to take caution: keep your windows shut, set your air conditioning to recirculate indoor air, and if you have respiratory issues, remain indoors.

Officials said the fire has now burned through more than 4,000 acres and crews are still trying to control the blaze.

Many roads have been shut down, and to find a list of those, go to our website.

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