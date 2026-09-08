LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A good Samaritan is speaking out on his stunning save of a 95-year-old woman who was stuck inside a home when it went up in flames.

Lauderhill Fire crews responded to the home at 1450 Northwest 32nd Terrace on Aug. 29 and found smoke and flames visible from the rear.

Homeowner Rose Nelson’s daughter, Sandra Watson, said a lightning strike hit an AC wall unit, igniting the flames.

Video shared with 7News shows the interior of Nelson’s Lauderhill home fully destroyed.

Nelson is currently recovering at the hospital after being rescued by Tracy Bernard Smith.

Bernard Smith said he was walking to his family’s house, two doors down from Nelson, in the rain when he noticed the smoke.

“I saw smoke in the front and I knew what it was. I walked over there and I saw her. I lifted the window and she was standing right there,” he said.

Speaking to 7News, Watson said her mother suffers from Carpal tunnel syndrome and couldn’t open the window by herself and she’s thankful Bernard Smith was nearby.

The good Samaritan recalls how Nelson looked when he began pulling her out of the window.

“She was black like soot black. I didn’t see burns. I just saw a lot of black, like tar coming out of her nose. We lifted her like this and carried her out,” he said.

Since then, Nelson has been at Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Burn Center with Watson by her side.

“They pretty much got all the soot out of her lungs. Her throat is better cause it was burned as well as her tongue from inhaling the soot,” said Watson.

The home has been declared unlivable and the family said Nelson didn’t have insurance as it has gotten too expensive for a resident on a fixed income.

Now, Watson has created a GoFundMe for her mother’s recovery and to get back her home.

“I want to help her get her house back. She’s wanna go home, she doesn’t have her hearing aids, she can’t hardly hear,” she said. “She screaming in the middle of the night saying, ‘Fire,’ then her name, address and ‘Get out of the house.'”

She said it’s unclear how the family will be able to afford to return to the home Nelson has lived in for decades as well as to her neighbors and her adored plants.

“That’s all she kept saying, when she does talk to me, ‘Is the house bad? Where am I gonna go,’ I said, ‘Momma, you’re gonna come with me. We are gonna work on getting the house back together,'” said Watson.

To help this family recover their home and cover medical bills, click here.

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