FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fuel leak led to the closure of a tunnel in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the large diesel leak along the northbound lanes of Federal Highway in the Henry E. Kinney Tunnel, Wednesday morning.

Crews are working to mitigate the leak after the fuel spread all over the roadway.

Officials advise drivers to expect delays, at least through the lunch hour.

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