FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The worst appears to be in the past for a French bulldog mix puppy who was found after being abandoned in a dreadful condition in a box near a pharmacy in Fort Lauderdale.

When good Samaritans found the bulldog, named Miracle, behind a Walgreens on Broward Boulevard on May 16, she was in desperate need of help, suffering from neglect, starvation and scars on her legs.

But after several days of intensive care and monitoring at VEG ER for Pets, Miracle is well on her way to recovery.

From barely being able to move to walking out of the animal hospital with a little help, Miracle has made a total turnaround following around-the-clock treatment.

Vets said her condition at one point was critical after sodium levels in her body reached dangerous levels.

Following a few days of treatment, she showed signs of improvement.

“When we put food in front of her, she wants to eat. That shows me that she’s very happy that we fought this battle with her,” said Cheryl Marrone with iHeart Animal Rescue.

While Miracle is on her way out of the hospital, she still has a long journey to get back to full strength.

“Right now, her ongoing treatment moving forward is going to be rehabilitation, trying to build up her muscle strength again, continuing her on antibiotics and pain meds as needed for her skin. Even though she looks a bit sad right now, she’s now eating, drinking completely on her own and she is able to walk with a little bit of support,” said VEG ER for Pets veterinarian Dr. Marti.

Marrone said Miracle will get all the support she needs for her continued recovery from iHeart Animal Rescue.

“A lot of love and physical therapy, she’s gonna be OK. She’s gonna make it,” she said.

Though it appeared like she may not survive when she was first brought in, she now leaves with a new lease on life and a chance at getting the love she deserves.

“Thank you everybody, thank you,” said Marrone.

Miracle’s rescuers are also determined to find the person who abandoned her. They’re offering a $2,000 reward for any information that can help authorities make an arrest in the case.

If you know anything or are interested in donating to help cover the medical expenses for Miracle, you can call iHeart Animal Rescue at 954-501-0636

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